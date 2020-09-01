Savannah City Council members to refile ethics complaints against Alderwoman Gibson-Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah aldermen will re-submit ethics complaints against another council member after improperly submitting the complaints the first time.
The complaints filed are against Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.
Council members Kurtis Purtee, Detric Leggett, Linda Wilder-Bryan, and Nick Palumbo filed ethics complaints against Alderwoman Gibson-Carter but did so incorrectly. According to the city, City Attorney Bates Lovett provided the following update to Alderwoman Gibson-Carter regarding the ethics review:
“After careful review and discussion among all members of the ethics committee, it is the committee’s unanimous decision that the letters of Aug. 27, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020, both of which have been referred to the committee by the Clerk of Council as putative ethics complaints, should be dismissed for failure to comply with the express provisions of City Code 2-106-12(b) which requires that any ethics complaint be sworn by the complainant(s). Neither of these writings appears to be verified or sworn to by the complainants.”
You can read the original ethics complaints filed below:
The complaints cited several ethics violations that happened on numerous occasions, such as using profanity in executive session, and toward other council members.
“There’s been some back and forth,” Purtee said. “There’s been some beating up of city staff. There’s been some beating up of the city manager, other alder persons; and it’s hard to sit back and watch this as it further polarizes our community and city council.”
Purtee claims the councilwoman also shares misinformation to residents.
The complaint says that Alderwoman Gibson-Carter attended a Save the Children protest earlier this August, claiming on a loudspeaker that there were pedophiles in Savannah’s City Hall.
The complaint goes on to say that when she was confronted about her statement, she was unable to provide factual information.
“We called upon Chief Roy Minter and asked him to look into this,” Purtee says. “When Alderwoman Gibson-Carter was asked about it, she couldn’t provide factual information.”
“We have to be a team,” said Alderman Purtee. “We’re not always going to agree on things, and we may not like each other; but at the end of the day, we all have a responsibility and obligation to the City of Savannah and the citizens and residents to do the best job we can and representing them and doing what’s best for their interest in the community.”
Purtee wants Gibson-Carter to apologize so they can move on.
Mayor Van Johnson said this is the first time since he’s been in office that a council member has filed an ethics complaint against another sitting council member. Mayor Johnson says he hopes to see the matter resolved, so Council can focus on leading the City.
“I’m hoping and I’m trusting and I’m praying that through all of this, ultimately, we’ll get to the point where we can just continue to focus on the things that are important in making Savannah more inclusive, making Savannah more transparent, making Savannah more accountable and making Savannahians trust us,” said Mayor Johnson.
Johnson said, “It is OK to disagree. It’s OK to vehemently disagree. It’s OK to really just be on opposite sides of an issue. But at the end of the day, we have to be, we must be respectful of each other.”
Alderwoman Gibson-Carter has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon at City Hall to address the allegations and other city business.
