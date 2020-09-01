Savannah Philharmonic announces plans for modified 2020 Picnic in the Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic has announced plans for the modified 2020 version of Picnic in the Park.
Picnic in the Park 2020 will feature a Halloween Mask-A-Rade theme, an Instagram contest, and more.
WTOC will broadcast the event filmed at Trustees Garden on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Many people have been asking us about our popular Picnic in the Park event,” according to Katherine Poss, Development Director. “This event traditionally takes place during October in Historic Forsyth Park. This year and due to COVID, we have worked hard to find a way to safely present a best-loved community event to Savannah. I’m delighted to announce that the show will go on thanks to the generous support of the City of Savannah as well as The Trustees Garden and WTOC.”
This year’s Picnic in the Park features Keitaro Harada, SavPhil’s conductor, and vocalist Hannah Zazzaro.
Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO, The Kessler Collection, will make a special appearance as a guest conductor.
The organization is encouraging everyone to decorate your picnic at home and enter a photo contest for prizes. For more information about Picnic in the Park and the contest, please go to savannahphilharmonic.org.
The Savannah Philharmonic is also starting a new event, “Phil the Squares With Music” this Labor Day. Please click here for more information.
