SCCPSS rolls out WiFi on Wheels program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -While a few districts have yet to return, students in Savannah-Chatham Schools already have two weeks under their belts.
Buses hit the road for the first time on Monday to serve as hotspots to families who need them.
The district was able to equip 10 buses with hotspots allowing students to easily connect to wifi for less than $15,000. The buses rolled out to serve students at 20 different locations on Monday.
WTOC stopped by several and didn’t catch a student using the new wifi on wheels, but did see parents asking questions on how to use them in the future. A bus driver was there to help assist families who use the WOW and also record information on how the district can make improvements as they learn more. Leaders say they worked to make it as simple as possible for families to connect and also tried to pick locations that are safe and convenient.
{David Feliciano, SCCPSS Chief data and accountability officer}
“One of the things we wanted to make sure was that there were shaded areas available wherever the locations were,” said David Feliciano, SCCPSS Chief Data and Accountability Officer. “That’s why we had campus police involved and we also had transportation involved looking at the site to make sure it met those criteria that we were looking for to ensure that students are safe. Not only safe for the location but also when they are surfing that we want to ensure that educational resources were available to the students and nothing beyond that.”
District technology leaders say they will be monitoring the activity and plan to make adjustments as needed. The wow’s will be back out Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.