SSU’s Broadnax remembers late coach John Thompson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The college basketball world lost one of its coaching legends Monday.
For Savannah State head coach Horace Broadnax, he lost a mentor.
Former Georgetown head coach John Thompson died at 78 years old Monday. The longtime Hoya became the first African-American head coach to win a national title in 1984.
Broadnax played on that ’84 title team, and says Thompson’s unapologetic personality laid a foundation for his own coaching career.
“Coach Thompson never lived his life on the terms of anyone else. That’s the one thing I wish I could emulate him a little bit,” Broadnax says. “He never let people dictate the terms of how he was going to live his life. He lived his life as if there were no limits to his ability.”
Broadnax says it was his coach’s toughness that lent itself to success on the court for the Hoyas and building Broadnax as a player and in life.
“He was tough on us because he wanted us to stand on our own two feet. He knew the obstacles that we would face,” Broadnax says. “The four years I was at Georgetown was excellent for me, because many times in my life I wanted to quit. But when obstacles are presented to me, they’re obstacles I know I can get beyond or over them because of my relationship and my time at Georgetown University.”
Broadnax has been SSU’s head men’s basketball coach since 2005.