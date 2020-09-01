Statesboro city officials give update on COVID-19 cases

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The rise in virus cases in one local community has drawn national attention and has community leaders asking for people to help.
Bulloch County broke its record twice in the last week for the number of new cases and Georgia Southern reported more than 500 cases in a week for the Statesboro campus. Tuesday, 46 more new cases were reported in the county.
Bulloch County schools announced Statesboro High’s season opener football game would be canceled for Friday night due to these numbers as they and others try to get a handle on the virus spread.
A sharp rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases had leaders for Statesboro and Bulloch County reassuring the public that this was anticipated with public schools reopening and 20,000 university students returning to town.
You can watch their full press conference from Tuesday morning below:
“Our community is not currently in the crosshairs of what some believe is a perfect storm,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
But they urged students and permanent residents to do their part and follow public heath guidelines for wearing masks, keeping social distance and other steps.
“I can’t do it for you. You can’t do it for me. You’re going to have to do it for yourself,” said County Chairman Roy Thompson.
Both men, as well as county public safety director Ted Wynn urged people to take the virus seriously and follow the health guidelines instead of opting out and continuing to go out in public without masks or PPE.
“What is killing business right now is the failure of those individuals who refuse to wear a mask and are contributing to the spread of this virus.”
All said they were working with Georgia Southern and other schools to look for locations for people to get tested more rapidly and ways to spread the message of isolating and reducing the virus.
“Georgia Southern doesn’t operate in a silo. The city doesn’t operate in a silo. Bulloch County does’t operate in a silo. We’ve all got to continue to work together.”
One optimistic point in their message is they believe these numbers will flatten and drop as the school and university population settles, if people will follow those health and safety guidelines.
