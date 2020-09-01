Statesboro High School football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro High School football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, has been canceled.
The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Wayne County in Statesboro.
According to the school, the decision to cancel the game was made “after confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on campus and in the community have affected the school’s athletic program.”
The school has also suspended football practice until Sept. 8.
According to the school, no other athletic teams’ schedule has been impacted.
“We have strictly followed Georgia High School Association guidelines since May, when our teams began summer conditioning,” said SHS Athletic Director Patrick Hill. “Additional public health guidelines have been strictly adhered to since we began fall practices in July. Since cases and quarantines have affected those in our athletic programs, this is the safe course of action for our campus and community.”
