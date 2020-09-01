Telfair Museums To Start Book Discussion Series

“In the year leading up to that, we had always planned to have community engagement events and come together for conversations in different spaces around the city, and a wrench has been thrown in that by the fact that we can’t gather in groups,” Shannon Browning-Mullis, Curator for Telfair Museums said. “So instead, we’ve decided this series of book discussions, and we’re inviting the contributors that will eventually be in our symposium once a month to talk about, and talk with us, about a book that they have written in the past. And they’ll talk a little bit about the book, but the really important part is we want community members to have the opportunity to ask their questions of the author as well.”