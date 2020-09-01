Tuesday: Hot temperatures, only spotty afternoon thunderstorms

Tropical Depression 15 developed off the southeast coast yesterday afternoon and is moving northeast, and away from the United States, this morning. The system may be upgraded to Tropical Storm Nana within the next couple of days as it pulls away. But, the official forecast keeps it a Tropical Depression. Further south, a tropical wave in the Caribbean is looking more organized this morning and has a high chance of tropical development – it may become Tropical Depression 16 and eventually Tropical Storm Omar; likely impacting central America later this week.