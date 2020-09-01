Tuesday: Hot temperatures, only spotty afternoon thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Tuesday begins warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80° around the Savannah Metro. It’s dry early this morning and is forecast to remain dry through the morning commute.
Under plenty of sunshine, the temperature warms to near 90° by noon and is forecast to peak in the low to mid-90s during the afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than 105° with humidity factored in. Isolated, to widely scattered, showers and storms are most likely between 2 and 7 p.m. today.
The chance of rain diminishes to near 0% this evening as the temperature cools through the 80s and into the upper 70s well after sunset. Wednesday begins like Tuesday with humid and mostly dry weather.
The heat cranks up Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as afternoon temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 110° each afternoon.
Slightly cooler, wetter weather builds in this weekend as a front approaches.
TROPICS -
Tropical Depression 15 developed off the southeast coast yesterday afternoon and is moving northeast, and away from the United States, this morning. The system may be upgraded to Tropical Storm Nana within the next couple of days as it pulls away. But, the official forecast keeps it a Tropical Depression. Further south, a tropical wave in the Caribbean is looking more organized this morning and has a high chance of tropical development – it may become Tropical Depression 16 and eventually Tropical Storm Omar; likely impacting central America later this week.
Lastly, a tropical wave emerging off of Africa has a low chance of tropical development. But, as data becomes better that risk of development is likely to be increased.
Have a great day,
Cutter
