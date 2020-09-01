Vertical construction to begin at new Savannah arena site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson provided an update on the new Savannah Arena site on Tuesday.
Mayor Johnson says the project is beginning vertical construction. He says for a while you couldn’t see much happening on the outside, but a lot was happening on the inside.
He says to have a great structure you have to have great infrastructure underground. He says it’s important for citizens to watch this project rise from the ground.
“To see people who live in this community, who live in the city of Savannah, businesses that operate here to all have a part in building this. I’ve said many times before to see a man bring his son here and say I helped build that to me is the crowning achievement of a community is people saying I had a hand in building this,” Mayor Johnson said.
Mayor Johnson also says he’s happy this project is going to end on his watch. Crews first broke ground at the site last year.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.