Averitt Center Online Academy created to help parents with children attending school virtually

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Youngsters in Statesboro who are studying away from their school have a place to go during the day. It not only helps them with schoolwork, but it also adds a taste of the arts.
Plenty of parents had to wrestle with the options of sending their kids back to campus for in-person school or leaving them home alone to study virtually. This Arts Center Academy offers the best of both worlds.
Peyton Richardson got logged onto his laptop for his assignments. He already knows how important school can be.
“I like learning, because it makes me smarter,” first grader Peyton Richardson said.
In between assignments, he gets to dance off a little energy. The Averitt Center Online Academy gives parents a place to bring their virtual students while they’re at work. Staff members say this is safer than youngsters being home alone and more constructive.
“They’re still getting to interact. They still have their distance, but they’re around other children and they get to interact,” Lead Instructor Michelle NeSmith said.
Students maintain six feet distance while working and each has their own resources and staff sanitize regularly. While the youngest might not know what a pandemic is, they like making new friends.
“It has a lot of fun stuff, and art activities too,” third grader Reagan Green said.
Directors say they’ll keep the academy open as long as parents need it.
