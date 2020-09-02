Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues to influence our weather all week. This will keep rain chances low and allow for temps to reach near record levels. A cold front is forecast to move in Saturday and linger south of the area into Tuesday. This will bring slightly better rain chances and cooler temps into next week.
The tropics continue to be very active with 4 areas to watch. Tropical Storm Omar is located north of Bermuda and moving east into the open Atlantic. Omar is forecast to weaken quickly and should be non tropical by Thursday evening. Tropical Storm Nana is just north of the coast of Honduras in the western Caribbean Sea. Nana is forecast to make landfall Thursday in Belize as a strong tropical storm. A tropical wave has moved off the west African coast into the Atlantic. There is a 60% chance for tropical development as the system moves west towards the Cabo Verde Islands. A tropical wave in the central southern Atlantic remains disorganized. There is only a 20% of tropical development in the next 5 days.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid to upper 90s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
