Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-2-2020

The tropics continue to be very active with 4 areas to watch. Tropical Storm Omar is located north of Bermuda and moving east into the open Atlantic. Omar is forecast to weaken quickly and should be non tropical by Thursday evening. Tropical Storm Nana is just north of the coast of Honduras in the western Caribbean Sea. Nana is forecast to make landfall Thursday in Belize as a strong tropical storm. A tropical wave has moved off the west African coast into the Atlantic. There is a 60% chance for tropical development as the system moves west towards the Cabo Verde Islands. A tropical wave in the central southern Atlantic remains disorganized. There is only a 20% of tropical development in the next 5 days.