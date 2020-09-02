Effingham Health nurses asking community to do their part

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For healthcare workers with Effingham Health System, the past six months have been a lot of things.
“Exhausting, frustrating,” said infection preventionist Heather Dykes.
“It was a lot scarier than initially, you know,” says treatment nurse Misty Hill.
“It’s been a challenge,” adds Staff Development Coordinator Patrice Goldwire.
“It has been an experience like I’ve never had before,” Chief Nursing Officer Maggie Hendler says.
Initially it seemed the county had it under control.
“One day we were COVID free and the next day we wake up and we have cases,” said Hill.
The case numbers climbing quickly, staff seeing firsthand the true impact of the virus on their community.
“With these residents, you know, they can be fine one day and then the next just a completely dramatic change,” Dykes says.
As these nurses put themselves on the front line fighting to protect their patients, it seems their biggest threat may actually be friendly fire.
“We can wear a mask all day long but it might not prevent us from getting it if you’re sick and you’re not wearing one,” Dykes says.
Despite often spending 12 hours a day in full PPE, when these nurses leave the hospital their health and the health of their patients is in your hands.
“It takes the community to do their part,” said Goldwire.
And the simplest thing they say you can do.
“Wear a mask,” said Hill.
If not for yourself.
“Other people you know they may have an elderly mother at home they’re taking care of or an elderly grandparent or a child that’s immunocompromised. So remembering not just to worry about yourself but to worry about how it may effect others,” said Dykes
A virus that grows through community spread but may only be stopped by a full community effort.
“We are such a small community and the biggest thing is taking care of each other you know,” Hill says.
