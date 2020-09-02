Evans Co. School District holds drive-through open house ahead of first day

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is winding down for students to return to the classroom in Evans County.
There’s mixed emotion among students at Claxton High School as they get closer to the first day of school
“I’m scared about COVID because my aunt is at home, so I just don’t want to get her sick,” said junior Iyona Rogers. “I’m kind of scared to pass it.”
The Evans County School District pushed back the official start date due to positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Principal Paul Mizell said 100 of their 500 students chose the virtual learning option for the first semester which is about a fifth of their student body.
He said they’re doing everything they can to make sure students and staff are safe.
“It’s going to affect everybody. We don’t want to shut down again and we’re trying out hardest to prevent that from happening,” Mizell said.
Wednesday students and families picked up necessary paperwork during a drive-thru open house and for many parents, they appreciate the safety protocols.
“I think the school is trying to do everything they can to be proactive and reactive to the situation that the community is going through,” parent Ricky May said. “I think they’re doing an outstanding job.”
For May’s son Brandon, who will be a junior, he’s ready to go back.
“I’m tired of working every single day, that’s pretty much it.”
Faculty put a hybrid style model in place for students learning in-person.
Students will attend in two groups, one on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays. The school will be deep cleaned on Wednesdays.
Classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Students are not required to wear masks, but they are strongly encouraged.
