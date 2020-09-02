Everyday Heroes: Angels of Mercy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - These Everyday Heroes are providing kids with the tools to succeed in school. And they’ve been doing it for a long time.
For more than a decade, the St. Joseph’s/Candler Angels of Mercy have collected needed school supplies for students in high-risk neighborhood schools. These supplies are even more important now that kids are learning from home.
“Often time, parents have to choose between having food on the table, paying rent, or getting their students what are needed so that they can have a successful school year,” Agnes Cannella said.
If your student needs supplies, reach out to your child’s school guidance counselor or school social worker.
