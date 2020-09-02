FEMA approves South Carolina for Lost Wages Assistance program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FEMA has approved South Carolina’s application for the Lost Wages Assistance program.
Officials with the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce made the announcement late Tuesday afternoon.
The program will provide an additional $300 in benefits on top of a claimant’s weekly benefit amount.
“For each week an eligible claimant receives at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits, the LWA payment will add $300. DEW is working with the vendor to update the requirements of the new program into the MyBenefits portal which could take two to three weeks to implement,” DEW officials said.
The governor’s office stated that once implemented, LWA payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1; however, unlike prior federal funding provided through the CARES Act, LWA funding comes through a grant from FEMA and has a funding cap.
