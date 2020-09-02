Hand recount for GA House District 163 begins in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time under Georgia’s new voting system, a hand recount is underway. The race in question is the Georgia House District 163 between Anne Allen Westbrook and Derek Mallow.
It was tight quarters in the room normally off-limits to anyone other than Elections workers and officials, as public observers, the candidates and Board of Elections officials crammed in to watch the labor-intensive process begin.
Anne Allen Westbrook, the candidate who was awarded the recount by a Chatham County Superior Court judge, said “Still not entirely sure what to expect. The room is very tight, and that concerns me a little. But I’m here to do as good a job as we can and hopefully get as much transparency as we can in the process.”
Westbrook said she’s plans on sitting in to watch the recount, which is anticipated to last three days.
Derek Mallow, who edged Westbrook in the the 163rd Georgia House race during the August 11th runoff by 20 votes, will also be watching the hand recount along with his supporters.
“We rest on the side that we believe that things are going to be correct and done in order. And this hand recount will justify what we’ve done by machine is what has been counted by hand, and there shouldn’t be any discrepancies. And if there are, we’ve got a much larger issue at hand,” Mallow said.
Elections Supervisor, Russell Bridges, met with both candidates before the count to explain how the recount will work.
Bridges explained there will be three groups of four people reviewing 30 ballots at a time. Two of the four team members will be appointed by the elections superintendent, and one from Westbrook’s team and one from Mallow’s will fill out the rest and serve as a vote review panel.
Bridges explained to the packed room, “You have to understand, is hand recounts, hand counts of ballots are notoriously problematic. If we just sat here and did tick marks they would probably have to do it two or three times until they came up to a total. So what we tried to do is to build a documentation and audit trail into this process to minimize the handling in the event there’s a discrepancy.”
Again, the recount of more than 53-hundred ballots cast in the 163rd House District race is expected to last several days, starting back Thursday at 8am.
