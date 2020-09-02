Jasper County School District not participating in extra-curricular, sports for fall

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -The Jasper County School District students are back in the books, although not in person. Just recently they found out they won’t be having any extra-curricular activities, including sports, this fall.
In a letter to student-athletes and their parents, Superintendent Rechel Anderson said fall sports will not begin practice or competition for the time being.
Following that letter, she sent a statement that read in part, “if circumstances concerning COVID-19 pose a health and safety risk preventing in-person school instruction, those circumstances should also prevent conducting extra curricular and athletic activities. Such activities and events bring children physically closer together than they would be even in school.”
One freshman volleyball player and her father say they understand, but they’re still disappointed with the decision.
“I stay in shape by playing sports, because we play through the whole year. Yeah, so I’m really disappointed. I really wanted to play,” Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School volleyball player, Imani Patterson, said.
“It’s really out of your hands and there’s nothing you can do,” said Imani’s dad, Antwone Patterson. “She’s really going to have to start taking on personal training to stay in tip-top shape. I just feel sorry for the seniors who were looking for the opportunity to probably play college ball or something.”
Several players and parents confirmed off-camera that players are transferring to try to have one-more shot at getting college scholarships. Superintendent Anderson addressed it in her August 26th letter, saying she acknowledges some students are transferring to private schools.
“We lost like two players. They’re going to a different school to play. One of our seniors, she was like captain, she was very disappointed,” Patterson explained.
Now she says she will have to hope spring sports go on as planned, and this fall season they’ll be stuck with what could have been.
“We was really looking forward, because I feel like we probably could have won some championships or something or be in the playoffs this year.”
Middle school sporting events in the district were scheduled to begin this week.
