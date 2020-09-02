SCDMV to require vision test for license renewal starting in October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting October 1, drivers in South Carolina who wish to renew their driver’s license will now have to take a vision test in order to do so.
The agency is now requiring drivers to either have their vision exam results submitted electronically or take a vision exam in person at an SCDMV branch. This mandate applies to the renewal of any type of driver’s license in South Carolina.
Out-of-state eye care professionals will be allowed to complete the paper various of the Certificate of Vision Examination and provide it for drivers.
Motorists who wear glasses will have an “A” printed on their licenses.
If a driver does not pass the vision exam at the SCDMV office, the driver must visit an eye care professional. After the driver passes the exam and results are submitted electronically, the driver may renew his or her license online or return to an SCDMV branch.
