Six months since first COVID-19 positive patient reported in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID -19 has officially been in Georgia for half of a year.
A lot has changed in that time, we went from one confirmed case to now more than 272,000 across the state.
For the Coastal Health District, it’s been nonstop work to learn more about this infectious disease while serving the community.
“It’s just a brand-new experience. We’re learning on the fly, we’re learning we depend on each other and again it’s a very interesting, a very interesting time,” Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis said.
Dr. Davis said the pandemic has been unlike any recent time for medical professionals. They started from scratch, knowing nothing. The virus shut down businesses, changed protocol, and more, but the medical community studied it hard.
“Sars-COV-2 has proven to be a very formidable opponent shall we say,” Dr. Davis said.
We went from very limited testing resources and no treatment options to now having several. Dr. Davis says in addition to these changes, we have learned a lot in the past six months. He says we know wearing a mask works, we know social distancing helps, sanitation is important, and that contract tracing helps stop the spread.
Adapting to these best practices have been critical, but Dr. Davis said we’ve also learned it takes all of us working together.
“Everyone has recognized that no one entity is going to be able to do everything that needs to be done, no one person or entity is going to know everything and so it really does take the cooperation of multiple people, organizations, and the general public,” Dr. Davis said.
While we’ve come a long way in the past several months, Dr. Davis said we aren’t out of the woods yet and there’s still so much needed for a clear path forward.
“Yes, we’re in a better place, but yes we also know that there’s a whole lot that we don’t yet know and things that we think we’ve learned we sometimes have to unlearn next week. I think we know that it will take a long time for this to go away unless we collectively are successful in developing a safe and effective vaccine,” Dr. Davis said.
As we see numbers in the Coastal Health District trend downward, Dr. Davis reminds people not to become complacent because as we’ve seen the numbers can change quickly.
