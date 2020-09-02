Some Savannah private schools reporting zero COVID-19 cases so far

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As several area public school districts report positive Coronavirus cases in their schools, a couple of Savannah private schools say they have yet to see a positive case.
As of last week, Benedictine Military School said they had zero confirmed cases among their staff and students.
This week, Calvary Day School says they have also not seen a confirmed case. Head of School Dr. Hunter Chadwick says they have had zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 since starting school on Aug. 13.
Class sizes are kept small and some students have opted for virtual learning.
Chadwick says the school community has rallied together to keep everyone safe and was surprised by how welcoming the students have been about the face mask requirement. He says they are looking at local stats regarding COVID-19 and will not relax any of their guidelines at this time.
