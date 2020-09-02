Top Teacher: Kirk Dixon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kirk Dixon is coaching up his kids at Blessed Sacrament School in Savannah.
It’s a simple exercise of throwing and catching, but it’s building hand and eye coordination as well as burning off some energy.
“Just watching them grow up and laugh, they are having a good time. And they are learning something so that is what’s important to me,” Dixon said.
“He’s funny and he makes us laugh a lot, I love going to his classes,” student Winnie Estabrook said.
Dixon was born and raised in Savannah and has been teaching Physical Education for 23 years at the same school.
“I’ve seen kids of kids coming in, it’s amazing seeing that, it’s kind of scary being in one place that long. Realizing, I’ve taught kids and now their kids are coming here. I see that a lot now a days,” Dixon said.
Dixon said his class is all about fun and teaching skills they can use for the rest of their lives.
“Patience, lots and lots of patience, and to listen to them when they talk and listen to what they have to say. You can learn a lot by that,” Dixon said.
