Wednesday: Hot, with only spotty rain

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80° under a partly cloudy sky this morning. With sunshine in the forecast, temperatures warm to near 90° by noon and peak in the mid and upper 90s this afternoon.
It’ll feel like it’s between 105° and 110° outside this afternoon. Heat may spark a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. One, or two, storms may produce a lot of lightning and some gustier breezes.
Hot weather intensifies Thursday and Friday as temperatures soar into the upper 90s. It’ll feel like its 110°, or so, both afternoons.
A cool front approaches from the north late Saturday into Sunday – bringing more clouds, a greater shot at rain and some seasonably cooler weather to our region heading into next week.
Tropical Storm Omar is maintaining intensity and heading out to sea between the East Coast and Bermuda. Further south, Tropical Storm Nana is gaining strength and is forecast to make landfall in Central America as a Hurricane. Further east, there are two tropical waves with a chance of development; the greatest chance being with the eastern-most wave emerging from Africa.
There is not direct threat to the United States right now, but we’ll be watching these two waves going forward.
