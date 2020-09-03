Forsyth Farmers’ Market sees high sales despite pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Forsyth Farmers’ Market says business has been booming over the last few months, and they’re excited for what’s to come during the fall season.
Executive Director Jeb Bush says although it’s unfortunate that we haven’t seen some of our favorite festivals and events at Forsyth Park, it’s actually allowed the farmers’ market to operate more often. Usually, they would have to close on certain Saturdays due to different events, but that hasn’t been the case this year.
While many businesses continue to struggle during the pandemic, the Forsyth Farmers’ Market says they’ve seen increased traffic and sales.
Bush says it’s been great, especially since the farmers’ market was prepared to close like many other businesses had to do in March. But Savannah Mayor Van Johnson deemed the market as an essential service, allowing the market to operate under certain safety precautions.
And a lot of people have been enjoying the market. The executive director says their sales have been quite impressive.
“Traffic has been up 10 to 30 percent each week over last years. We’ve experienced some of the highest sales that we’ve ever experienced here at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market,” said Jeb Bush, Forsyth Farmers’ Market Executive Director.
The market is expected to be open this weekend and it does require face masks to be worn. It has also been extended from the south end of the park to the middle of the park, near the monument, to keep the vendors around 20 feet apart.
