Gov. Kemp, Mayor Johnson to discuss COVID-19 precautions ahead of Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will join Savannah Mayor Van Johnson for a news conference on Friday in Savannah.
According to the City of Savannah, the pair will “encourage best practices and adherence to public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 ahead of Labor Day weekend.”
The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. WTOC will show it live on TV and stream it online.
It will be one of four stops around the state for the governor on Friday.
