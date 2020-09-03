Hilton Head Island safety preparations ahead of Labor Day weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head is preparing for a busy weekend.
“It’s likely to be a very normal holiday weekend with a large population of people coming to the island to visit,” said Assistant Town Manager Josh Gruber.
The town has prepared for the surge after seeing spikes resulting from earlier summer holidays.
“If you don’t take these precautions then we are likely to see a spike. That’s what we saw the last time we had Memorial Day. But that was before a number of these things really became quite normal and excepted practices.”
Those extra steps include additional security at Coligny and Islanders Beach. It’s also the last weekend for the islands shuttle that brings people in from overflow parking at USCB.
“That’s going to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.”
The island is expected to be at a high capacity.
“Yeah so the occupancy on the island is pretty heavy this weekend,” said Dru Brown with Island Time HHI.
With so many people coming through companies are having to change practices for the times.
To accommodate for so many travelers coming through tourism companies on the Island, like Island Time Hilton Head, have made COVID-19 approved method to check in. So when someone does arrive, all they have to do is come to this room and they are completely alone.
Tourism leaders on the island are hoping this weekend can be one last push to help make up for losses seen at the beginning of the pandemic.
“So we are excited. Obviously doing everything safety and comfortably. But really trying to make sure that everything is ready for all of our guests.”
