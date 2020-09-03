Pooler police officer uses his own vehicle to stop runaway SUV & rescue the driver

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a Pooler Police Department incident report, on Aug. 26, Officer Doherty was traveling north on Pooler Parkway when he noticed a black SUV slowly pulling into traffic from the off ramp of I-16.
In the report it notes that Officer Doherty could see the driver of the SUV was slumped over and seemed to be having a medical emergency.
The report goes on to say a number of people had gotten out of their vehicles in an attempt to stop the SUV or wake up the driver.
As the SUV continued to roll further into the intersection, Officer Doherty made the decision to pull in front of the vehicle using his own cruiser to stop the SUV.
Once stopped, Officer Doherty attempted to get a response from the driver of the vehicle, a white male, who the he described in the report as “pale in color” and “not breathing.”
The doors and windows of the SUV were locked, but the report says Officer Doherty attempted to get a response from the driver by banging on the windows and yelling to him, but it was unsuccessful.
The report states that a short time later Corporal Huff with Pooler PD arrived on the scene and assisted Officer Doherty by breaking the glass of the passenger side window of the vehicle.
Despite gaining access to the vehicle the driver remained unresponsive and had a “weak pulse” with a slow labored breathing.
In the report it says the Pooler Fire Department then arrived on scene and with the help of EMS was able to get the driver transported to the hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.