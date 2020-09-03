Savannah goes bananas for final home game of 2020 season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night, the Savannah Bananas took the field at Historic Grayson Stadium one last time in 2020.
The team said they knew the final home game for the year would be a success whether they won or lost, simply because they were able to have a season at all.
Baseball may have looked a little different amid a pandemic, but it didn’t stop Savannah from going bananas again this summer.
”The energy is still very high. Really, really great experience,” said fan Marshall Mills.
The team had some reported COVID cases prior to the season, but managed to get through the summer without an outbreak. Team President Jared Orton said it took a lot of hard work, but they’re proud of what they accomplished this summer.
“We couldn’t high-five our fans anymore. We had to change the way we entertain people, had to change the way we serve food and drink, how we welcome people- we had to change everything, but in my mind it was worth it for these people to come in and smile and have fun.”
Orton said the staff felt a mix of relief that they pulled it off, but sadness that another season inside Grayson has come and gone. The fans enjoyed one more night of socially-distanced baseball.
The bunch fried up some Bacon for the home crowd with an 8-5 win over their rival, the Macon Bacon. Friday and Saturday the Bananas play in Macon to finish out the Breakfast Bowl series.
The Bananas say they hope they can come back next season at full capacity.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.