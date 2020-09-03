S.C. DHEC to track how many teachers, students infected by COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina state health experts say they will be tracking COVID-19 numbers in schools. Starting Friday, they will post data twice every week showing how many students and teachers are infected by the virus.
Students in the Lowcountry start school next week on September 8. But how Beaufort County students learn may change depending on what happens this holiday weekend.
Beaufort County schools are headed back to class in a virtual setting. The district says they will use DHEC’s numbers to make a decision on what they can do for the rest of the semester and next. They say this holiday weekend will go a long way to determining if in-person classes can come back soon.
“We’ve seen spikes after Memorial Day, we’ve seen spikes after the Fourth of July. We know we have a major holiday coming up this weekend. So quite frankly if I’m being direct, our ability to transition back into buildings at some point in the near future quite frankly is going to hinge on our behavior over the next couple of days, particularly over the Labor Day holiday,” said Deputy Superintendent Duke Bradley.
They say since the county is not yet under 10 percent and it’s COVID-19 numbers, they will be starting online; something they hope to change soon.
Despite initially going back to school online the district doesn’t have everything figured out just yet. Many teachers don’t have access to K-12 solutions. The learning platform they are supposed to be using.
The district says teachers will continue to receive that login information over the next few weeks. And it shouldn’t be an issue while they are waiting.
“The K-12 solutions primarily we will be using for the delivery of content. In the first few days, the first week or two, most of the work we will be doing, will be around systems, routines, and procedures. Relationship building, getting to know you. Those types of things. So we are not overly dependent on any technology.”
They say if any parents have questions they should reach out to the schools or the district.
