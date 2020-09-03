These Orthopedic Conditions Affect the Hands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We use our Hands all of our Lives.”
At Coastal Empire Orthopedics, board-certified orthopedist Dr. Jonathan Shults, Dr. Joseph Boaen, and thei team diagnose and treat a variety of hand conditions that result from dysfunction in the bones or soft tissues.
HAND Q&A
What types of orthopedic conditions affect the hands?
Your hands contain 27 bones. Soft tissue, including muscles, tendons, and ligaments, connect these bones. This complexity makes for great range of motion and dexterity, but puts your hands at risk of injury and pain. Orthopedic conditions that affect the hand include:
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
This condition occurs when pressure on a nerve in the wrist affects sensation in the hand. You may experience tingling, weakness, pain, and numbness as a result.
Tendon Pain
Tendinosis or tendinitis of the hand occurs when you have a series of very small tears in the tissue of the tendons or around the tendon, resulting in decreased strength, movement, pain, and tenderness.
Trigger finger or thumb
This condition is diagnosed when tendons in a finger or thumb thicken and swell, causing serious dysfunction.
Hand Trauma
Other repetitive motions can also cause pain and dysfunction in the hand. Coastal Empire Orthopedics can also address issues of the hand such as lacerations, fractures, and arthritis.
Whatever you may be experiencing affecting your hands and life, our team of doctors take the time to LISTEN to patients symptoms, perform a thorough examination, and come up with a diagnosis and treatment plan that is right for the each patient.
