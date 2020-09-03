Thursday: Heat dominates, chance of rain lessens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a warm and muggy morning with Savannah Metro temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Under a partly cloudy sky, only patchy fog is possible, and the commute should remain rain-free.
Storms offshore are producing quite a bit of lightning this morning, though.
Sunshine sends temperatures into the low and mid-90s by noon; peaking in the mid and upper 90s by mid-afternoon. It’ll feel 5° to 10° hotter than what the thermometer says this afternoon. The forecast is mostly dry today, with only a very spotty chance of rain.
Heat is taking hold of the forecast; guaranteeing that Friday is going to be toasty. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 90s in many spots Friday afternoon. It’ll feel like it’s around 110°.
Hot and mostly dry weather prevails Saturday ahead of an approaching cool front, cooler temperatures and a greater chance of rain.
The changes begin Sunday and linger into next week.
TROPICS -
Tropical Storm Omar is heading away from the United States and is forecast to weaken today into tomorrow. In the Caribbean, Nana is now a hurricane and making landfall along the coastline of Belize. Further east, a tropical wave just east of the Caribbean has a low chance of tropical development while a wave just south of the Cabo Verde Islands now has a high chance of tropical development. Another wave is forecast to move off of Africa and has a low chance of development as well – it could be increased.
Stay cool,
Cutter
