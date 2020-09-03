Thursday: Heat dominates, chance of rain lessens

Tropical Storm Omar is heading away from the United States and is forecast to weaken today into tomorrow. In the Caribbean, Nana is now a hurricane and making landfall along the coastline of Belize. Further east, a tropical wave just east of the Caribbean has a low chance of tropical development while a wave just south of the Cabo Verde Islands now has a high chance of tropical development. Another wave is forecast to move off of Africa and has a low chance of development as well – it could be increased.