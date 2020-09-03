A warning from local health leaders this Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As several look ahead to the long weekend celebrating Labor Day, health officials are urging caution.
“I am totally convinced that behavior is an important component of keeping this genie in the bottle,” said Paul Hinchey, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System.
Health professionals in Chatham County say while COVID-19 numbers are trending down, it wouldn’t take much for that to change. That’s why they want you to be smart this Labor Day weekend.
“Even though all of our indices look better we are still too high on all of our indices,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District. “So, we’re definitely not out of the woods and COVID has proven to be sneaky enough that it would not take much to trigger another surge in cases.”
If you look back, the Coastal Health District’s daily average of new cases as a whole fared well against COVID-19 until after Memorial Day. There was a dormancy period and then numbers began to rise.
For example St. Joseph’s and Candler Hospitals had their lowest percentage of positive tests at 3% in May and their highest at the end of July at 33%. Leaders say they are now seeing the number of positive tests decrease, but these numbers are dependent on our community’s discipline and behavior which could be at risk this weekend.
“Labor Day weekend everyone needs to decide who’s in their circle of trust,” said Paul Hinchey. “And I would keep the circle of trust in the people you know who you can trust and for others gown up, you know wear your masks, keep your guard up.”
Leaders say we cannot grow weary, but must continue doing our part to stop the spread, because while we’ve been in the pandemic for six months, it’s still not over.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.