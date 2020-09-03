Week ends hot; weekend starts hot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure continues to influence our weather into Saturday. This will keep rain chances low and allow for temps to reach near record levels. A cold front is forecast to move in later Saturday and linger south of the area into Wednesday. This will bring cooler temps into next week. High pressure builds in to our north nest week and brings an onshore wind. This will help increase our rain chances.
The tropics continue to be very active with 5 areas to watch. Tropical Depression Omar is located northeast of Bermuda and moving east into the open Atlantic. Omar is forecast to weaken quickly and should be non tropical by Friday. Tropical Storm Nana is weakening over Guatemala. Nana is forecast to become non-tropical by Friday as it nears the Gulf of Tehuantepec. A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 70% chance for tropical development as the system moves northwest into the Atlantic. A tropical wave several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands remains disorganized. There is only a 40% of tropical development in the next 5 days. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as it nears the Cabo Verde Islands.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 90s with a heat index near 110.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.