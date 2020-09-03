Week ends hot; weekend starts hot

The tropics continue to be very active with 5 areas to watch. Tropical Depression Omar is located northeast of Bermuda and moving east into the open Atlantic. Omar is forecast to weaken quickly and should be non tropical by Friday. Tropical Storm Nana is weakening over Guatemala. Nana is forecast to become non-tropical by Friday as it nears the Gulf of Tehuantepec. A tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 70% chance for tropical development as the system moves northwest into the Atlantic. A tropical wave several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands remains disorganized. There is only a 40% of tropical development in the next 5 days. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as it nears the Cabo Verde Islands.