WTOC Game of the Week: Cadets host tough test to open 2020 season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia high school football season kicks off in just about 24 hours and the first WTOC Game of the Week will happen at Memorial Stadium as Benedictine hosts Burke County.
These two teams are quite familiar with each other, meeting to open each of the last two seasons and splitting those games.
For the Cadets, it’s a test against a Bears program that also expects a deep run in the state playoffs.
B-C will look to show off their explosive offense led by Q-B Holden Geriner and Duke commit Trent Broadnax at wide receiver.
After the off-season teams across Georgia have had battling the COVID-19 outbreak, Cadets head coach Danny Britt says a win would be a much needed positive start to the season
“It’ll be huge. I know the kids, and we need that. They need something positive. Being in school is positive, being able to play Friday night is positive. But a win would kind of just be icing on the cake here. To be able to go out and beat a very good program, certainly at home, would be huge. So again, we’re happy we’re playing. We’re happy we’re back in school. But that would kind of be the cherry on top,” said Britt.
The Cadets kick off against the Bears Friday night at 7:30 at Memorial Stadium.
It’ll be just one of the games you’ll see Friday night on The End Zone, during THE News at 11.
