Yvonne Holmes officially sworn in to fill late husband’s Chatham Co. Commission seat

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s now a new Chatham County Commissioner, but this person isn’t new to what it takes to sit on the board.
She’s familiar with the job, dedication and sacrifice after watching her husband do it for years. The late James Holmes’ seat will be filled, by none other than his wife.
Yvonne Holmes will officially take her seat on the Chatham County Commission for the first time Friday after being sworn in on Thursday.
Surrounded by family, Yvonne Holmes swore to fill her late husband’s commission term. He passed away after a battle with COVID-19 last month.
She hopes people will remember her husband’s kind heart, helping nature and desire to do what’s right. She is now following in his steps, taking his commission seat and says he’d be surprised to see her name here.
“I remember him asking me once that you should go into politics and I was like, ‘no I’ll leave that up to you.’ Not knowing I think he was kind of preparing me,” Holmes said.
While she will now take over, she plans to focus on issues close to her husband’s heart. She says one of her priorities is to focus on the youth in Chatham County.
Commission Chairman Al Scott said she’s the perfect fit for the job and will fill the rest of the term until Dec. 31. During Thursday’s socially distanced ceremony, she was feeling a lot of emotions, but says she honored.
“A little anxious, but I feel at peace with it because I knew it was something that I think my husband would be pleased with and I talked politics with him all the time so I think I will be able to fill at least half of his shoes, not all of it,” Holmes said.
Commissioner Holmes’ first meeting will be Friday morning. She says she’s already studied the agenda and is ready to serve her fellow citizens.
