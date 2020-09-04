APEX helmet designed to protect players

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Garden City man is hoping a helmet he designed will help prevent concussions, protect high impact sport players, and members of military.
The creator of the APEX Right Angle Helmet says he believes it’ll impact the future of sports and the U.S. military as we know it.
“The thought that somebody’s life could be better, wow,” said Lenard Harris, creator of the APEX helmet.
Lenard Harris was born and raised in Garden City. He says football was a passion for him and many in his community growing up.
“I was known for hitting someone with my head.”
He eventually stopped playing football but continued to follow the sport.
However it was NFL Hall of Famer Junior Seau’s tragic death in 2012 that inspired him to begin designing a helmet to help prevent concussions.
It’s called, the APEX Right Angle Helmet.
“I realized I drew a helmet but it had the inner workings of a star and when I focused on the paper that I drew, I got some cardboard and started cutting the designs out and glued it together and made a cardboard helmet.”
The helmet is composed of triangular sections. Harris says if the person wearing it were to hit the ground.
“The technology at that point would mitigate all the trauma around the head helmet rather than through the helmet.”
Throughout the past few years, tests were performed on the helmet by several engineering agencies.
“We only evaluated the helmet in three different drop impact configuration and only use one injury metrics and so this doesn’t provide the whole picture of the helmet and how it performs in the real world but the results shows the APEX helmet does show promise,” said Claudia Northrup, Senior Engineer, National Technical Systems.
Experts say it out performed one of football’s most popular helmets. They also say the technology behind it could be used beyond high-impact sports as well.
“It satisfied the body armorment, as well as a head borne protection,” said Katrina Parrott, Procurement/Supply Chain Management, La Porte Defense Technologies Corp. “The stimulation test that they did validated that his technology, these right angles, is 35% better than what’s in the industry right now.”
Harris says all of funds used for the testing and changes have come out of his pocket and from family and friends.
He’s hoping to get a licensing agreement for his helmet and has plans to give back to his community.
If you want to learn more about the APEX Right Angle Helmet, you can visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.