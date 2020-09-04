Coastal Health District updates County Commission on COVID-19 cases ahead of Labor Day weekend

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Just ahead of Labor Day weekend, Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis gave Chatham County Commissioners an update on COVID-19 in the community.
As of Friday, Sept. 4, Chatham County sits at a community transmission index of 243. This number, while declining, still qualifies as high under the governor’s mask mandate requests; which Dr. Davis believes is working to stop the spread. He says while Chatham County fairs better than the state in some areas, the county has more child cases of COVID 19.
“It’s interesting that 4.4 percent of our cases are in children 9 and under, which I believe is a little higher than the state,” Dr. Davis said.
But beyond the youngest, he says 14 percent of cases are in those younger than 19 and 47 percent are in 20-39 year old, who are typically the most active socially. Therefore, he wants people to be safe this holiday weekend, a sentiment echoed by District 3 Commissioner Bobby Lockett.
“I’ve already decided, as for me and my house, we will stay home,” Commissioner Lockett said.
They hope people will practice the three W’s- wear a mask, watch their distance, and wash their hands to make sure our community continues on the right path. Dr. Davis says beyond this weekend there is a lot of work being done on a COVID-19 vaccine and how they prep locally for that.
“We’re told we might need to be expecting a limited supply of vaccine for healthcare providers and residents of long-term care facilities here at the end of November, but that really remains to be seen,” Dr. Davis said.
Without a vaccine for now, they urge you to be cautious this weekend, or else we could see COVID cases increase sometime near early October.
Despite the holiday, you can still get a drive-through COVID-19 without an appointment at the Civic Center this weekend. They will be open Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Monday from 8-10:30 a.m.
