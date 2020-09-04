Crowds expected on Tybee beaches over Labor Day weekend

“Pay attention to the flag, pay attention to the area you’re in. Know where you’re at. If you’re at 8th Street or 14th Street, kind of know where you’re at so if you see something you can call 911 and you can give them an idea. Another big thing is, we know everybody is going to be celebrating the holiday, everybody’s going to be having a good time, but try to be really careful of how much alcohol you consume because that can actually really take effect on a good swimmer having a hard time out there,” Harrell said.