Doctors encourage heat safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

“That can lead to heat stroke which is where your body temperature goes up to extreme levels, you are not taking care of yourself and we can’t get it down unless we start cooling you off with fluids. Tylenol, Motrin won’t work so that’s when bad things happen. So, if you start feeling lightheaded dizzy and you’re out in the sun you need to seek shade immediately, get out of the sun and take good care of yourself,” Dr. Goldstein said.