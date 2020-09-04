Doctors encourage heat safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For some, Labor Day is the last chance to enjoy summer, and this weekend thousands are expected to do just that. But beforehand, doctors are asking you to be wise and practice safety.
As hospitals continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Health’s emergency room is also preparing for a busy weekend because of the holiday and heat.
“Even with social distancing, we expect a lot of activities and we think we’re going to see a significant uptick in our patient volume,” Dr. Jay Goldstein said.
Emergency Department leaders are preparing for a number of incidents as a result of Labor Day weekend. Most common they see incidents involving alcohol, water, and the heat.
While they urge caution and safety, they say they will be standing by ready to serve if needed.
Dr. Goldstein says they have an on-call team specifically for this. While they see some big incidents like boating accidents and more, doctors say smaller heat related illnesses can become significant as people are unprepared for the conditions.
“That can lead to heat stroke which is where your body temperature goes up to extreme levels, you are not taking care of yourself and we can’t get it down unless we start cooling you off with fluids. Tylenol, Motrin won’t work so that’s when bad things happen. So, if you start feeling lightheaded dizzy and you’re out in the sun you need to seek shade immediately, get out of the sun and take good care of yourself,” Dr. Goldstein said.
Doctors also warn you to not leave children or pets in cars as the heat dramatically increases, not taking long to become dangerous.
