Friday: Summer heat sizzles on

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80° east of I-95 and low to mid-70s inland. It feels muggy this morning.
Sunshine sends temperatures into the low and mid-90s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. It’ll feel as hot as 110°, or so, this afternoon. The forecast remains mostly dry today and through tomorrow as the heat continues. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 90s again Saturday afternoon with a heat index hotter than 105°.
A switch in wind and cool front bring slightly cooler weather and a greater shot at rain Sunday into early next week. While not a huge cool down, it’ll certainly feel better than it has the past few days.
TROPICS -
Nana and Omar continue to dissipate and/or move away from the United States.
However, there are a few other areas of storminess that are being watched for tropical development this morning. An area of lower pressure has a low risk of development in the north-Atlantic just northeast of where Omar is located. There are three additional tropical waves that’re being watched for tropical development across the eastern Atlantic, adjacent to the Cabo Verde islands.
There is no direct threat to the Antilles north United States right now, but these systems are worth watching. We’ll keep you updated.
Have a safe and wonderful weekend,
Cutter
