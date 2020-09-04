Hinesville mobile home park dealing with snakes

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville mobile home park is dealing with unwanted visitors - snakes.
This is after one resident says the landlord refuses to maintain the grass.
Maleia Jackson has been living at Sunny’s Rental for three years and says it hasn’t been a great experience. But most recently what’s rattled her bones, is what’s outside her backyard.
“I done seen about four or five of them out here, even at my sister’s house,” said Jackson.
Snakes slithering through the tall grass, where her one-year-old daughter and other neighborhood kids like to play.
“And I’m trying to keep her from being back there and being bitten by snakes.”
We walked through the tall grass but didn’t go too far just for safety. Although we didn’t see any snakes, Jackson says she and her sister have killed multiple.
According to Jackson, her lease says it’s the landlord’s responsibility to maintain the grass.
“Every time I call they say ’Oh, well we have a push lawnmower at the office. You can come to the office to come and get it, and we’ll deduct it off your rent.’”
Jackson isn’t satisfied, so we reached out to the City of Hinesville.
The spokeswoman says the resident should call code enforcement about the issue, to determine if the situation allows the City to get involved.
Jackson says she plans to file a complaint later Friday.
We reached out to the landlord about this problem. She said the owner would have to talk to us about it, but we have yet to hear back from him.
