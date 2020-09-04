Police investigating shooting at W. 38th, Bulloch streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night at West 38th and Bulloch streets.
According to police, officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. and found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound in his leg. The injury did not appear to be life threatening.
Police say a bullet also struck a home but no one in the home was injured as a result.
No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is on-going.
