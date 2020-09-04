Roads expected to be busy during Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many Americans are expected to hit the road this weekend to fit in one last summer getaway.
Auto club AAA says it is not releasing a holiday travel forecast yet again due to many factors being impacted by COVID-19. But the auto group does say to expect the roads to be busy with travelers.
AAA says they won’t release an official estimate, but they do believe people will be traveling this Labor Day Weekend.
When it comes to transportation, the auto group says many people may still be uneasy about flying at this time, and it expects many people will take road trips this weekend.
If you’re heading out, AAA wants to remind you that it has several free resources on their website to help you plan a safe getaway. The auto group says to also keep safety in mind when it comes to your health.
“Make sure to pack cleaning supplies and face coverings. Even though you’re going to get out, a lot of facilities are requiring face coverings. But it’s also important that as you’re getting in and out of the car, that you’re wiping the inside of the car and sanitizing it as well,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA Public & Government Relations Consultant.
AAA says this holiday weekend is different in a number of ways, including how much you’re spending on getting to your destination. Gas prices this weekend are the lowest we’ve seen within the last four years.
And as more people get out, the state is also trying to avoid a spike in coronavirus cases this holiday weekend. One of the message boards over I-95 in Pooler is asking people to keep groups small this Labor Day.
