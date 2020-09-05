A “cold” front moves in tonight!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is one of the hottest days of the year across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Many of us reached the mid to upper 90s, feeling like the lower triple digits. We are seeing some showers and thunderstorms initiate between the coast and I-95.
These will slowly drift inland late this afternoon into the evening, cooling some of us off! These showers and storms will remain mainly between I-95 and the coast this evening, with a lesser chance of rain for inland communities.
There is a decent amount of energy in the atmosphere this afternoon, so a storm or two could become strong with brief gusty wind and blinding rainfall. Most of this rain will be pushed offshore tonight, as a “cold” front moves through the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Tides: 7.1′ 11:02PM I 1.0′ 5:31AM I 7.5′ 11:18AM
We won’t notice the “cooler” air Sunday morning. Lows will be in the lower 70s inland and mid 70s along the coast at daybreak. The afternoon won’t be quite as hot, with highs in the upper 80s Sunday afternoon. That’s about ten degrees cooler than Saturday! There is another chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon, but this will be mainly south of I-16, closer to the Golden Isles and Florida.
Labor Day starts out with temperatures in the upper 60s inland and low to mid 70s along the coast. Highs top out in the upper 80s with a chance of showers and storms along the sea breeze in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures hold in the upper 80s to near 90 each afternoon his week, closer to our average high (88°F) this time of the year. Tropical air returns midweek into the weekend, introducing higher chances for showers and storms.
Tropics:
There are several disturbances in the tropics, which is to be expected as we close in on peak hurricane season. The two main areas of interest are tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic.
The western-most wave has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days, meaning it is likely this will become a tropical depression soon.This system is west of the Cabo Verde Islands and will continue to move west the next few days. Most models take this system out to sea.
The second wave is in the process of emerging off the west coast of Africa. It will likely move off land and over the eastern Atlantic on Sunday. There is an 80% chance this system develops into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.
We will be watching all of these systems closely, but there is not a direct tropical threat to the United States this week. That could change by mid-September, stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
