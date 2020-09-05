A “cold” front moves in tonight!

We won’t notice the “cooler” air Sunday morning. Lows will be in the lower 70s inland and mid 70s along the coast at daybreak. The afternoon won’t be quite as hot, with highs in the upper 80s Sunday afternoon. That’s about ten degrees cooler than Saturday! There is another chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon, but this will be mainly south of I-16, closer to the Golden Isles and Florida.