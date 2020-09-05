Labor Day weekend crowds flock to Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -Tens of thousands of people were at the Tybee Island beach on Saturday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
That was before the rain cleared them out.
“I thought it was a perfect vacation instead of going to like a concert or something,” said Jennifer Dean and Jody Elzey.
Dean and Elzey came to Tybee for the first time and say the pandemic wasn’t going to stop them. They, and others, say they’re being smart and keeping to themselves as much as possible.
City Manager, Shawn Gillen says the city was certainly prepared for the crowds. Gillen says this crowd is no different than in years past.
“This is what we typically get out here,” Gillen said. “We had 10,000 cars yesterday.”
Gillen says the city does expect a crowd just like this on Sunday as well.
“Everybody’s going to get that one last day in.”
But while people are soaking up the sun and sticking their toes in the sand, Gillen says he has noticed people really trying to follow safety guidelines.
“It looks like people are trying to stay apart from each other,” he said. “We’re looking for those large crowds congregating. Our beach patrol is out here, code enforcement is out here.”
Gillen says code enforcement did hand out several tickets for littering and dogs on the beach. He reminds people of a few things if they’re coming out on Sunday.
“If you’re coming out, bring plenty of water. Hydrate yourself, watch the alcohol consumption and the heat.”
