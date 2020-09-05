Port Wentworth’s Mary Jackson celebrates her 105th birthday

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) -At 105, Mary Jackson or “Big Mama” has seen it all.
“She is just the jewel of our family and she’s such a blessing to us.”
Her great-granddaughter Katrina Kittles said from segregation, integration and even the evolution of technology, Ms. Jackson has been a staple in the community.
“Today is very monumental for my family because I just think that for someone her age she’s been through a lot,” Kittles said. “I feel that it’s just a tremendous achievement to get to this age especially this day in time.”
Born in Alma, Georgia Mary has two sons, one who is deceased, 18 grandchildren, a slew of great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.
“Everybody don’t make it like that and my mother has done a lot for people in Savannah, Georgia,” her son Charles Jackson said. “It’s good for her to live this long because everybody doesn’t live like that.”
Mary was also an educator in the Chatham County school system, a notary public, and even got to meet Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She’s gained knowledge over the years she’s been able to pass down to other generations.
“She was very, very adamant about social changes, she also talked about women being strong,” Kittles said.
Her oldest son Charles said his mom has been a blessing to many and hopes she continues to be an inspiration for many more years to come.
“They say that’s amazing, your mother still here, I said yes God hasn’t taken her away from this earth yet.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.