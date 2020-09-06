Comfortable start to Labor Day, spotty showers around

If you slept in on Labor Day morning, you’ll get to experience the “cooler” air Tuesday morning as well. Temperatures start in the upper 60s inland with lower 70s around the Savannah metro at sunrise. There’s a better chance of rain on Tuesday compared to Monday, with isolated showers moving inland during the morning. These showers will progress west during the afternoon, with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.