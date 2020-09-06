Comfortable start to Labor Day, spotty showers around

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and thunderstorms are hanging out near the coast late this evening. These will likely continue to cling to the coast into the early morning hours with pockets of heavy rain and lightning.
Tybee Tides: 7.6′ 11:41PM I 1.8′ 6:06AM I 8.0′ 11:59AM
Inland communities will fall to the upper 60s Monday morning with lows in the low to mid 70s closer to I-95. Lows will still only fall near 80 for the beaches. Overall, our Labor Day isn’t looking too bad! There is a chance for some isolated showers before lunch, with a better chance of rain during the afternoon as the sea breeze moves inland.
Yes, this means there is a chance for showers along the coast, but I wouldn’t cancel your beach plans! Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.
If you slept in on Labor Day morning, you’ll get to experience the “cooler” air Tuesday morning as well. Temperatures start in the upper 60s inland with lower 70s around the Savannah metro at sunrise. There’s a better chance of rain on Tuesday compared to Monday, with isolated showers moving inland during the morning. These showers will progress west during the afternoon, with a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Our rain chances hang out with us from the middle of the week into the weekend, especially during the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 80s to near 90, which is just about average for this time of the year.
Tropics:
We are monitoring a few areas of interest in the tropics as we approach peak hurricane season.
There is an area of unorganized thunderstorms near Bermuda with a 30% chance of development over the next five days. This system will move west-northwest toward the Mid Atlantic. It could slightly increase our waves and rip currents due to a northeasterly wind, but it will be a minuscule impact.
There are two tropical waves currently over the Atlantic with a high chance of development.
The first is about halfway in between the Leeward Island and the west coast of Africa. This has developed into Tropical Depression 17 with max sustained wind at 35 miles per hour. This system will likely strengthen into a Tropical Storm on Tuesday.
The second wave is just now moving off the west coast of Africa. This system isn’t as organized, but still has a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance over the next five days. In all likelihood, this will be a Tropical Depression on Monday.
There is also a third wave that will likely move off the west coast of Africa at the end of the week, once again entering the Main Development Region. This wave will move across the Atlantic during the middle of September.
