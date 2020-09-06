Downtown hotel almost completely booked for Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah is hustling and bustling with people who are celebrating their Labor Day weekend. Employees at the Bohemian Hotel say they’ve had a great turnout for the weekend and have been extremely busy since Friday.
While the crowds have taken to Savannah for the holiday, hotels, bars and restaurants are still trying to do their part to make sure they can keep everyone safe. In comparison to last year, the Bohemian Hotel’s director of food and beverage says the crowd is a little less than normal, but it’s close for a typical Labor Day weekend.
The hotel is handling the crowd in a safe way by requiring face masks, limiting capacity in their dining and rooftop bar areas, and doing additional overnight and daytime cleaning. Hotel personnel says they’ve been at capacity all day as people enjoy the nice weather, food, and drinks.
“The goal is to keep everybody safe, so our capacity is one-third of what it would normally be,” said Chris Figiel, director of food and beverage at The Bohemian. “The capacity for the rooftop would normally be 300, we’re limiting it to just 100 people. We anticipated this because we did see the pick up for the rooms, but we’re happy that we have the business and happy that we’re doing everything we can to make sure it’s a safe, enjoyable experience for everybody.”
For the weekend, the hotel is almost completely booked. The hotel staff expects the crowds through Monday.
