Leaders, community members caravanning for a hate crime law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A half dozen Corvettes sit in the parking lot of Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston. They are polished and ready to go. Several minutes later, the cars are joined by a group of sporty Slingshots, the sun gleaming off each set of three wheels.
The fancy cars and intriguing motorcycle spin-offs are the eye candy in a caravan designed to turn heads. This is no motor show and those who gathered at the historic church have a message.
“Right now is the best time to push for hate crime legislation,” said Perry Bradley, founder of Building Better Communities. “It’s called the caravan of love, not hate. What we did was pick two areas that were hit by hate crimes. Here is the site of the Emanuel Nine shooting so that’s why we wanted to start here and then we are going to Orangeburg where the Orangeburg Massacre took place.”
Bradley is one of about 40 activists and lawmakers in the caravan pushing for hate crime legislation. Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-111) is one of the prime forces behind getting a bill signed next year.
“This is five years in the making and it is a long time coming,” Gilliard said. “I can guarantee you, I can almost assure you, come 2021 we will create a hate crime bill. That bill will become law.”
The caravan left the parking lot around 1 p.m. on Sunday bound for the state capital where they planned to meet up with more supporters. The call for a hate crime bill has the support of local law enforcement. Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess both appeared in the caravan.
“We stand united with a very loud voice against hate, in support of hate crime legislation that will track, document and codify those types of trends, those events, those incidents that occur in our state. It’s very important that we know that and track it,” Reynolds said.
Right now, South Carolina does not contribute data to federal hate crime statistics because there is no hate crime law.
“Let’s create a law that will help everybody. We can do that now and we can do it together,” Burgess said. “We need to get it done. We have been talking about it and now we need to get it done.”
Tyler Gadson is a high school senior at Ridgeview High in Columbia participating in the caravan. He says this issue became important to him after the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia – a state that also did not have a hate crime law at the time of Arbery’s death.
Gadson is a runner and says he should not have to worry about getting shot while out for a run like Arbery.
“Our state motto says, ‘while I breathe, I hope’,” Gadson said. “While I breathe, I hope that we can stop the hate and everyone who is doing hate will be held accountable.”
Georgia recently signed a new hate crime bill into law. Now only South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming are the only states without a hate crime law.
