Visitors spend Labor Day weekend in Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -While many people from out of town flocked to the beaches on Tybee and Hilton Head for Labor Day weekend, some visitors decided to pursue other activities in Savannah this weekend.
From boating and even jet skiing to shopping, River Streetdidn’t miss a beat as thousands of people and pups too made their way down the cobblestone to enjoy the last little bit of summer.
While some made their first trip to the hostess city this Labor Day weekend...
“My daughter has never been to Savannah, so we decided to take this long weekend to travel down here,” said Tamara Washington, visiting from South Carolina. “So we’re doing the trolley, the trolley dropped us off here and just doing some walking and shopping.”
Others, well, couldn’t get enough of what the city had to offer.
“We came here for Thanksgiving last year and we had such a great time, so we had to come again and invite all of our friends with us,” said Cecil Lewis, visiting from Mississippi.
While shopping and eating seemed to be the fan-favorite, some just wanted to enjoy the sights and sounds. Even still people say they’re not letting their guard down when it comes to the pandemic.
“I take it serious every day,” said one visitor. “So this weekend wasn’t going to slack up on not wearing a mask and it’s a lot of people here so definitely safety first.”
