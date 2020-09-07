‘Back the Blue’ rally held in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A “Back the Blue” rally was held in Pooler on Monday.
The event was a chance for people to honor all men and women in law enforcement in our communities. Businesses donated items for a raffle. Those tickets were free to any member of law enforcement.
One rally organizer says it’s a great way to show officers that the community cares.
“With everything that is going on in this country, if there was anybody that need support and know that we support them and we love them, it’s our men and women in law enforcement. We are grateful for them. We are praying for them. We invited them here and let them be the ones to talk to us and to tell us what’s going on in the community and what we can do to help them,” event coordinator Jeanne Seaver said.
The event is donating $2,000 to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire. That organization provides financial help for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters when tragedy strikes.
